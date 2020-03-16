While most worldwide boxing events are being shut down, Friday’s “Golden Contract” light heavyweight semi-finals card at York Hall in London is still a go. Tickets are still available and all the scheduled fight week festivities will proceed normally for the MTK Boxing event that will air live on Sky Sports in the UK in association with Matchroom Boxing and on ESPN+ in the US in association with Top Rank.

Light heavyweights Hosea Burton (25-1, 11 KOs), Liam Conroy (18-5-1, 9 KOs), Ricards Bolotniks (16-5-1, 7 KOs), and Serge Michel (10-1, 7 KOs) will learn their opponents this week. Each fighter will pull a ball out of a bag and the man who gets the “golden ball” will be allowed to choose his opponent. The eventual winner of the tournament earns a two-year, five-fight deal with six-figure purses for each fight guaranteed.