Matchroom Boxing USA’s event at MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland on Friday April 17 has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Former World Super-Lightweight champions Regis Prograis and Maurice Hooker were due to meet in Maryland along with undisputed World Welterweight champion Cecilia Brækhus defending her titles against Jessica McCaskill, while Croatian Heavyweight Filip Hrgović was set to take on Jerry Forrest and Olympic gold medal man Daniyar Yeleussinov had his sights set on former unified World champion Julius Indongo. Matchroom Boxing USA is exploring alternative options around staging the event, including on a rescheduled date. Fans should visit their point of sale for ticket refunds.