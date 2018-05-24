Horn in car accident, Crawford fight still on

By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

WBO welterweight champion Jeff Horn is recovering after he was rear-ended in a three-car accident on Wednesday in Brisbane ahead of his clash with WBO mandatory challenger Terrence Crawford in Las Vegas on June 9.

“No one was badly hurt but it stunned me,” Horn told Grantlee Kieza of the Courier Mail. “Fortunately I was in the car alone and my wife Jo and baby Isabelle were home. The man in the center of the crash just had his head buried in his hands. He was really upset. Really in shock. I jumped out of the car to make sure everyone was OK. The ambulance people came but thankfully there weren’t any serious injuries. It could have been much worse.”

The accident came right after Horn had finished up a training session with strength and conditioning coach Dundee Kim. “The accident was a shock but nothing is going to derail me from beating Terence Crawford,” Horn added. “I’m very fit. I feel I’m going to peak right at fight time.”