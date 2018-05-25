Ancajas-Sultan/Yafai-Carmona Final Presser

History is only two days away, as Jerwin “Pretty Boy” Ancajas will defend the IBF junior bantamweight world title in the main event Saturday evening on ESPN+ against countryman Jonas Sultan at the Save Mart Center. It marks the first world title bout featuring two Filipino fighters in 93 years, when Pancho Villa defended the world flyweight title against Clever Sencio on May 2, 1925.

In the co-feature, Great Britain’s Kal Yafai will make the third defense of his World Boxing Association (WBA) super flyweight title against David Carmona.



Jerwin Ancajas: “For me, Filipino boxers fight with their heart, so I consider a Filipino opponent to be difficult in the ring. It is God’s will that we are here, participants in the main event. I thank Top Rank for the opportunity.”

Jonas Sultan: “I am going to go all out to win this championship. I studied Ancajas’ style very carefully, and now it’s my opportunity to do what I can.”

Kal Yafai: “He’s had three world title fights, so he knows what he’s doing in there. On Saturday, he’s going to come across someone who is very quick. I think I’m just too good all around, and especially when I’m looking to make an explosive performance in my U.S. debut. I think he’s in a little trouble, but I’m going to go out there, box him, take what I can, and go from there.”

David Carmona: “I’m ready to fight. I hope to have a good opponent in the ring. He’s a champion, and we’re going to make a good fight.”

Undercard bouts will be shown on ESPN+ starting at 6:30 p.m. ET. The undercard includes undefeated welterweight prospect Alexander Besputin (9-0, 7 KOs) in a 10-rounder against Saul Corral (27-11, 18 KOs); unbeaten lightweight prospect Ismail Muwendo (19-0, 12 KOs) against John Moralde (19-1, 10 KOs) in an eight-rounder; and Central Valley 130-pound prospects Bryan Lua and Isidro Ochoa in separate six-round bouts.

Photos: Mikey Williams/Top Rank)

