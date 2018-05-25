Brubaker, Savva, Tszyu Victorious

By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

Former Commonwealth welterweight challenger Jack “Gelignite” Brubaker (14-3-1, 7 KOs) scored a unanimous twelve round decision over Englishman Tyrone Nurse (35-4-2, 7 KOs) in a Commonwealth welterweight elimination bout of Johnny Lewis Boxing Series at the Star Casino in Sydney, New South Wales Australia on Thursday.



Brubaker was the aggressor throughout and visibly hurt Nurse who boxed skillfully to survive the distance. At the conclusion scores 115-113, 116-112, 116-112.

In other action, English-born Australian-based welterweight Ben Savva (9-1, 3 KOs) outscored Kyron Dryden (10-2, 8 KOs) over twelve rounds to capture the OPBF title.



Dryden was dropped in round four from a body shot and in round nine was deducted a point by referee Mick Heafey for low blows. Scores 119-107, 117-109, 118-109.

Also, light-middleweight Tim Tszyu (9-0, 7 KOs) stopped Larry Siwu (27-11, 23 KOs) in round four of a scheduled ten round bout with WBC Asian Continental title up for grabs. Referee Les Fear crowned Tszyu at 0:44 of round four after the Indonesian was dropped and in no condition to continue. Tszyu is the son of Hall of Famer Kostya Tszyu.

Welterweight Ty Telford (3-0, 1 KO) scored a four round split decision over Ray Ingram (1-9-1) by scores of 38-37, 39-37, 37-39.

Cruiserweight Taonga Thatcher (1-0, 1 KO) stopped Ehsan Shakiri (1-8) in round two of a scheduled four round bout. The referee called it off at 0.40 of the second round.

