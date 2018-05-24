GGG-Canelo Negotiations Falter

Negotiations for a September 15 rematch between WBC, WBA, IBF middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin and former champ Canelo Alvarez have hit an impasse.

“It’s clear to us that Golovkin doesn’t want to fight Canelo,” Canelo’s promoter Oscar De La Hoya told The Ring. “It’s clear to us that after all the demands that they made, after Canelo having to do the hair follicle test, having to enroll in VADA, having to be tested by the Nevada State Athletic Commission randomly even before he was enrolled in VADA, it’s clear that GGG is afraid. So we’re going to move on and I’m going to start making phone calls to (Daniel Jacobs’) people, to (Billy Joe) Saunders’ people, start making calls to (Jermall) Charlo and (Spike) O’Sullivan.”