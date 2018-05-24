Shafikov headlines Hollywood Fight Nights 2

Former world lightweight title challenger Denis Shafikov, (38-4-1, 20 KOs), will clash with Hector ‘El Estudiante’ Suarez, (12-6-1, 6 KOs) over eight rounds in the main event of ‘Hollywood Fight Nights’ on June 6 at The Avalon in Hollywood, CA. Trained by Abel Sanchez, Shafikov is looking for another world title shot in the near future, holding recent victories over top contenders Richard Commey and Jamel Herring.

In the co-feature, middleweight Serhii “El Flaco” Bohachuk, (8-0, 8 KOs), faces off against Vardges Vardanyan (1-0, 0 KOs) in a six-rounder.

Tickets for the 360 Promotions show start at $60 and are available now.