By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Former WBO welterweight champion Jeff Horn wants more money if he fights IBF#7 light middleweight Tim Tszyu over twelve rounds. Negotiations have hit a stumbling block on two issues, a rematch clause and whether the fight is ten or twelve rounds.

“If they want to make it a 12-rounder, they will have to pay me more,” Horn said. “If I was getting offered this type of fight at the stage of the career Tim is in, I’d be jumping at a 70-30 split. Even if it was 80-20, I’d be raring at the bit at trying to get it…I was exactly the same with Manny Pacquiao, I didn’t think about what money I was getting for that fight. I just took it.

“Tim Tszyu is going off his dad’s name, as well. Certainly, I wouldn’t be asking for a lot more if he was in his position without his family history.

“People are excited about it. The majority of people expect me to lose, as normal. On social media, I read everywhere that they’re going for Tim, that I’m past it and that I’ll lose the fight. Hopefully I can prove them wrong once again. That’s what I’ve continually got to keep doing. I think I’ve got too much experience at this stage, it’s definitely early on in his career.”