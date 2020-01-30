By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing
Former WBO welterweight champion Jeff Horn wants more money if he fights IBF#7 light middleweight Tim Tszyu over twelve rounds. Negotiations have hit a stumbling block on two issues, a rematch clause and whether the fight is ten or twelve rounds.
“If they want to make it a 12-rounder, they will have to pay me more,” Horn said. “If I was getting offered this type of fight at the stage of the career Tim is in, I’d be jumping at a 70-30 split. Even if it was 80-20, I’d be raring at the bit at trying to get it…I was exactly the same with Manny Pacquiao, I didn’t think about what money I was getting for that fight. I just took it.
“Tim Tszyu is going off his dad’s name, as well. Certainly, I wouldn’t be asking for a lot more if he was in his position without his family history.
“People are excited about it. The majority of people expect me to lose, as normal. On social media, I read everywhere that they’re going for Tim, that I’m past it and that I’ll lose the fight. Hopefully I can prove them wrong once again. That’s what I’ve continually got to keep doing. I think I’ve got too much experience at this stage, it’s definitely early on in his career.”
You got hammered by Zerafa who is solid but unspectacular, then second time up got lucky & had sh1t officiating on your side. I’m not saying you aren’t worth 60/40, that’d be fair, but you had a smelly decision against Pac even if you did hang tough & got beaten up and broken down by Bud. Hardly puts you in world class pedigree, just a solid pro with good if extremely irritating promoters. Take the fight & stop acting the primadonna. You need the Tszyu name, father or not, to get enough interest in your fight to bring in enough $ to make it worth your while, else you’ll be fighting sh1tshows in Bendigo and the like the rest of your career
As mentioned before, Horn needs to retire for the safety of his own health. Feel free to give me thumbs down in this post for making my claim, but Horn’s style of boxing has caused him to be a human punching bag in his last few fights. It’s apparent in this headline he is after cash rather than understanding the value of his long-term health. Such a shame….
Totally agree. Related point: Strange how some boxers take these beatings and still appear and talk totally normal and even when they are older one day, and then others not.
