Weights from Toppenish, Washington Ernesto Delgadillo 114.4 vs. Jade Bornea 115

Connor Coyle 159.6 vs. Miguel Dumas 159.2

Richard Van Sicien170.4 vs. Abraham Martin 171.4

Glenn Hagler, Jr. 163.8 vs. Charon Spain 158.6

Margarito Hernandez 139.2 vs. Joshua Wheeler 139.4

William Hernandez-Gomez 142.2 vs. Abdul Kamada 141.6

Jerrell Barbour 124 vs. Kendall Ward 124.4 Venue: Legends Casino, Toppenish, Washington

Promoter: RJJ Boxing Promotions

TV: UFC Fight Pass BooBoo, Keeler, Farmer, JoJo, Roman, Akhmadaliev all make weight

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.