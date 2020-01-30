By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Former WBO heavyweight champion and currently WBO #2 rated Joseph Parker is confident of defeating WBO #3 Daniel Dubois in the event a WBO eliminator is ordered between the two in 2020.

“I personally think Joseph Parker has too much pedigree and too good a head on his shoulders for Dubois,” Parker’s manager David Higgins told Sky Sports. “Dubois clearly has great power. There’s a lot of unknown there. I think Parker has got too much class. If we were ordered to fight or put in that position, it’s something that could be discussed down the track.”