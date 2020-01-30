By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing
Former WBO heavyweight champion and currently WBO #2 rated Joseph Parker is confident of defeating WBO #3 Daniel Dubois in the event a WBO eliminator is ordered between the two in 2020.
“I personally think Joseph Parker has too much pedigree and too good a head on his shoulders for Dubois,” Parker’s manager David Higgins told Sky Sports. “Dubois clearly has great power. There’s a lot of unknown there. I think Parker has got too much class. If we were ordered to fight or put in that position, it’s something that could be discussed down the track.”
Would be an interesting matchup. Dubois’ reach would be of benefit using the jab to lead on points during the whole fight. Parker may have some championship experience (which does not mean everything in boxing today), but that does not mean Parker would win for sure. I think it’s a better matchup than AJ and against the recycled-older Pulev. Everyone has their own opinion so your mileage may vary.
Even talking this fight shows how Dubois has been rising in status in the rankings and the view of boxing fans. But bad how Parker has been falling to becoming gatekeeper status. Parker must be of the youngest heavyweight ex champions to fall to this status 🙁
i think it really demonstrates that he was a little lucky on the way up. He probably lost Vs Ruiz. Many even thought he lost Vs Hughie Fury(he definitely didn’t look good). A loss in either of these would have killed any momentum he had for a few years.He was then thrust into a mega fight with AJ which made it look like that had comparable resumes. I think ‘gate keeper’ is slightly harsh at this stage because he still has real ambition, but I don’t think he was ever in the top crop of fighters
What is interesting is he has randomly been put on the Mikey Garcia card in Dallas next month. No opponent named yet. He should be fighting in England next if they want to drum up a fight against Dubois
Problem: Parker has no power at all. Tough to call but I think Dubois.
Parker is very tough. But not elite.
Dubois??? Who knows?? No live opponents yet. Lets see it
Interesting fight if it materialises.
In defence of Parker he has only lost twice and one of those could have gone to him vs the guy who Wilder has avoided. He also went 12 with AJ. HF is never a fighter where you’ll look impressive against.
I thought he would get a WBO shot ahead of the lower ranked Chisora but it seems not. As for Dubois , this is a massive step up but not to say that he can’t beat Parker and go on from there.