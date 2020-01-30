The Wilder-Fury PPV undercard is now official. In the co-main event, former heavyweight world champion Charles Martin (27-2-1, 24 KOs) will square off against former title challenger Gerald “El Gallo Negro” Washington (20-3-1, 13 KOs) in a 12-round IBF heavyweight title eliminator. WBO junior featherweight champion Emanuel “Vaquero” Navarrete (30-1, 26 KOs) defends his title for the fifth time in less than a year against Jeo Santisima (19-2, 16 KOs). In the PPV opener, 6’5 super welterweight Sebastian “The Towering Inferno” Fundora (13-0-1, 9 KOs) will face 2016 Olympian Daniel Lewis (6-0, 4 KOs) in a 10-round battle of unbeatens.

The event takes place February 22 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.