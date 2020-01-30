The Wilder-Fury PPV undercard is now official. In the co-main event, former heavyweight world champion Charles Martin (27-2-1, 24 KOs) will square off against former title challenger Gerald “El Gallo Negro” Washington (20-3-1, 13 KOs) in a 12-round IBF heavyweight title eliminator. WBO junior featherweight champion Emanuel “Vaquero” Navarrete (30-1, 26 KOs) defends his title for the fifth time in less than a year against Jeo Santisima (19-2, 16 KOs). In the PPV opener, 6’5 super welterweight Sebastian “The Towering Inferno” Fundora (13-0-1, 9 KOs) will face 2016 Olympian Daniel Lewis (6-0, 4 KOs) in a 10-round battle of unbeatens.
The event takes place February 22 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.
Pretty good card in my opinion. These under card fights look to produce knockouts.
I am saving my lunch and milk money for something else and not buying this PPV event. Sorry, not feeling it.
Hmmm this doesn’t strike me as a particularly strong undercard.
Hopefully the time off has allowed Martin to purchase a pair of longer trunks so his balls won’t be on display all night.
I got a feeling Washington should be able to drop Martin. Martin’s record looks decent, but against limited opposition. Washington is heavier handed and in the right moment, can unleash his power.
Martin heavyweight championship needs to be respected. It’s not like his opponent just dropped on his own.