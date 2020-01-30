January 30, 2020
Boxing News

Wilder-Fury PPV undercard set

The Wilder-Fury PPV undercard is now official. In the co-main event, former heavyweight world champion Charles Martin (27-2-1, 24 KOs) will square off against former title challenger Gerald “El Gallo Negro” Washington (20-3-1, 13 KOs) in a 12-round IBF heavyweight title eliminator. WBO junior featherweight champion Emanuel “Vaquero” Navarrete (30-1, 26 KOs) defends his title for the fifth time in less than a year against Jeo Santisima (19-2, 16 KOs). In the PPV opener, 6’5 super welterweight Sebastian “The Towering Inferno” Fundora (13-0-1, 9 KOs) will face 2016 Olympian Daniel Lewis (6-0, 4 KOs) in a 10-round battle of unbeatens.

The event takes place February 22 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

 

Weights from Puerto Rico
Higgins: Parker is too much for Dubois

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.

  • Hopefully the time off has allowed Martin to purchase a pair of longer trunks so his balls won’t be on display all night.

    Reply

  • I got a feeling Washington should be able to drop Martin. Martin’s record looks decent, but against limited opposition. Washington is heavier handed and in the right moment, can unleash his power.

    Reply
    • >