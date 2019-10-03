By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Former WBO welterweight champion Jeff Horn has triggered a rematch clause to fight middleweight Michael Zerafa in a rematch after the Melbourne-based Zefara scored a stoppage victory over him in Bendigo on August 31.

“I need to fight Zerafa again. I really needed to get this back and have the slate clean,” Horn told AAP. “It does make it easier to get into the gym when they are calling me all these names. His team have had a lot to say and have been pretty harsh with their words but it was in the contract. And he is always going to get big opportunities if he beats me in the rematch – but he has got to beat the real me the second time.

“I was a little bit guilty of cutting corners the last time, nothing massive but little things that made me mentally underestimate Zerafa and he proved his point on the night so good on him. It was embarrassing. I definitely didn’t fight the way I normally do. But I have a hunger … to get that win back and a world title after that would be great.”