By Miguel Maravilla

Cuban heavyweight contender Luis “King Kong” Ortiz (31-1, 26 KO’s) will get another crack at a world title when he meets WBC heavyweight world champion Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder (41-0-1, 40 KO’s) in a rematch taking place November 23 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas live on FOX Sports Pay-Per-View.

“I”m happy and thank God for the rematch and I thank Wilder for having the balls to give me this rematch,” Ortiz told Fightnews.com®. “I’m excited about this fight. I’m going to make the most of it and I won’t let it slip away.”

Having met nearly over a year ago in a recent heavyweight classic, Ortiz hit the canvas in the fifth but the Cuban had his moment hurting Wilder and staggering him with the champ being saved by the bell. Unfortunately for Ortiz, Wilder was able to stop him in the tenth, giving Wilder his toughest fight to date.

“There are no excuses. The first fight is over. I’m focused now on this fight,” Ortiz said. “Wilder hasn’t forgotten about me. I’m not done and I will prove it. I want the knockout.”

Since suffering his defeat to Wilder, Ortiz has won three straight fights. Scoring a pair of knockouts over Razvan Cojanu and Travis Kauffman. Ortiz is coming off a unanimous decision over Christian Hammer as he looks to even the score with Wilder.

“The only thing that has changed is the desire to win and my rage,” Ortiz stated.

Since their fight, Wilder has fought twice as he fought Tyson Fury to draw in a wild one last November. In his last fight, Wilder scored a quick first round knockout over 2012 U.S. Olympian Dominic Breazeale this past May setting the stage for the rematch with Ortiz.

“He’s been doing what he has to do to win. I’m grateful for that because now I’m here for the rematch. I’ve trained very hard since my loss and it will all culminate on November 23,” Ortiz said.

There are already other plans for Ortiz opponent Wilder, to have another rematch with Tyson Fury, later next year. Ortiz, however, plans to derail the planned rematch between Wilder and Fury as he seeks revenge and looks to redeem himself. When asked what he thought about the Wilder-Fury plans, Ortiz responded.

“I’m not worried about that. I’m ready to be a champion and I want the knockout,” Ortiz said.

