Unbeaten super lightweight Danielito “El Zorro” Zorrilla (12-0, 10 KOs) takes on Jesús “Ricky” Pérez (23-2, 18 KOs) on Saturday for the NABO interim belt at the Pedrín Zorrilla Coliseum in San Juan, Puerto Rico. “For this fight, I have been working with more experienced boxers who put a lot of pressure. If Pérez comes to fight like this, he will fall in my game,” stated Zorrilla, who is promoted by Miguel Cotto Promotions.

In the co-feature, four-time world title challenger Carlos Buitrago (31-5-1, 17 KOs) faces Israel ‘El Heredero’ Vázquez (10-3-2, 7 KOs) for the WBO Latino jr flyweight title.