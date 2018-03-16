March 16, 2018

Horn: Why doesn’t Crawford give it a go?

By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

WBO welterweight champion Jeff Horn is disappointed that Terence Crawford has requested a postponement of their April 14 bout at the Mandalay Bay Casino in Las Vegas with a possible new date of May 19.

“Crawford’s supporters reckon he’s so good that he could beat me with one hand,” Horn told Grantlee Kieza. “Well why doesn’t he give it a go, then?

“This is very frustrating because I’ve been training really hard and it means I have to go through it all again. It disturbs my preparation for another eight to ten weeks. The fight is the fun part. It’s the training and the dieting that I really dread!”

