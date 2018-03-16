Horn-Crawford TV Update

When WBO welterweight champion Jeff Horn and former undisputed jr welterweight champ Terence Crawford finally meet in the ring, it will air on ESPN+, a new $4.99 a month streaming service set to launch shortly. Whether it will also be seen on regular ESPN TV is unclear. ESPN+ apparently is not included in cable or satellite TV packages.

According to ESPN, twelve “very, very high quality” boxing telecasts will air on ESPN+ over the next year, all promoted by Top Rank. Boxing will continue on regular ESPN also. Where the best fights end up remains to be seen.

Originally slated for April 14, Horn-Crawford was postponed due to a hand injury suffered by Crawford. The fight will be moved to late May or June in Las Vegas.