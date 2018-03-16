140lb contenders Foley, Wilcox collide Saturday

By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

Canada’s WBA #10 super lightweight Steven Wilcox (18-2-1, 5 KOs) will clash with Australian-based Irishman WBA #8 Darragh Foley (14-2, 8 KOs) on Saturday (St Patrick’s Day) at the Star City Casino, Sydney, NSW, Australia.

Wilcox has been in Australia with his team for two weeks and is confident of victory. “We have sat down and watched a bunch of his fights and he’s no easy opponent, but he’s not a great boxer. He’s a swinger! He actually makes his fights a lot harder for himself because he fights to impress the crowd and doesn’t fight for himself,” says Wilcox.

Foley plans to give his fans a memorable St Patrick’s Day before heading overseas to chase a world title shot.

“It’s going to be great headlining a show on St Patrick’s Day,” said Foley. “How could anyone beat me on St Patrick’s Day? Throw me in with Crawford, Thurman, whoever! Nobody can beat me on that day – it will be a sea of green! I have to do it for my country!

“I’ve watched him (Wilcox) a bit. He’s very tall. He’s a skilled boxer but it doesn’t look like there’s any power

“After this fight, my next fight will be in America or the UK. It’s time to take this show on the road! I’m going to sit down with some different managers and work that out once I take care of Steven Wilcox.”