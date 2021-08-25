Women’s boxing star Claressa Shields was recently honored by her hometown of Flint, Michigan. City of Flint Mayor Sheldon Neely honorably renamed Spencer Street into Claressa Shields Street. The next step is to determine if it will be a ceremonial name change or an official name change. Ceremonial would mean adding Shield’s name to the existing name and official would mean the removal of the existing street name and replacing it with Shield’s name.

Shields (11-0, 2 KOs) is a two-time Olympic gold medal winner, three-division professional boxing champion, and the first fighter, male or female, to unify championships in two divisions.