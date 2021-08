Weights from Humble, Texas Eridson Garcia 129 vs. Armando Frausto 130

(NABF super featherweight title) Winfred Harris, Jr. 163 vs. Vaughn Alexander 160

Robert Kevin Garcia 150 vs. Antonius Grable 148

Eugene Hill, Jr. 161 vs. Shane Hall 154

Luis Acosta 135 vs. Christian Danilo Guido 135

Pablo Cruz 130 vs. Jonathan Lecona Ramos 129

Eduardo Garcia 151 vs. Steven Andrade 149 Venue: Humble Civic Center, Humble, Texas

Promoter: RJJ Boxing

TV: UFC Fightpass WBA vacates ALL interim titles Hometown honors Claressa Shields

