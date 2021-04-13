Holyfield vs. McBride June 5 The legends exhibition tour rolls on. Former heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield, 58, couldn’t get Mike Tyson in the ring, so instead Evander will meet “The Clones Colossus” Kevin McBride, 47, the man who defeated Tyson in Iron Mike’s final fight in 2005. The eight round exhibition bout will reportedly take place on the June 5 Triller card topped by Teofimo Lopez vs. George Kambosos. Andrade vows to dominate Williams

