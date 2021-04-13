WBO middleweight champion Demetrius Andrade (29-0 18 KOs) has warned mandatory challenger Liam Williams (23-2-1 18 KOs to back up his talk on Saturday night at Hard Rock Live at Hard Rock Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, Fl., live on DAZN.

“It’s one thing to be hyping yourself up and the fight,” said Andrade. “But you got to be concerned with what you are saying and back it up because at the end of the day, I don’t have two losses, I have never lost. They call him ‘The Machine’, but when I am done with him, he’ll be ‘The Rust Bucket.

“You’re going to see the same you always see from me – a solid game plan, dominance, landing big shots, an all-around great performance and giving people what they have been missing, the sweet science.

“I don’t think he’s going to just lay down with all the shit-talking he’s been doing, but when you finally get here, it’s different. Now you have to fight, and Liam is not going to stop my train. I expect him to bring the fight because this is his opportunity, but at the end of the day he’ll be able to say, ‘I lost to Demetrius Andrade’.

“Everyone says that they are going to do this and that with me, but reality bites, and when I touch them, they fall all around the ring and go running. It’s hard to hit me, they always end the night losing and saying, ‘wow, you are better than we think.’”