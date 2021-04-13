Rising lightweight star Ryan “Kingry” Garcia (21-0, 18 KOs) will defend his WBC interim lightweight title against former WBA super featherweight champion Javier “El Abejon” Fortuna (36-2-1, 25 KOs) in a 12-round battle on Friday, July 9. Information regarding the venue and the undercard will be announced shortly. The fight will be streamed live exclusively on DAZN worldwide.

Ryan Garcia: “Fortuna is eager and will be ready, but so will I. No one can beat me in the lightweight division, period. I’m going to show the world who I am.”

Javier Fortuna: “Ryan Garcia should take this fight very seriously and train properly because he will be facing, by far, the best fighter of his career. Hopefully on fight night, there will be no excuses for his loss. I expect this fight to be a war while it lasts, but I have too much of everything for Ryan Garcia. His last fight showed how easy he is to hit. And his power won’t mean anything to me. But mine will put him to sleep.”