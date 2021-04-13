Rising lightweight star Ryan “Kingry” Garcia (21-0, 18 KOs) will defend his WBC interim lightweight title against former WBA super featherweight champion Javier “El Abejon” Fortuna (36-2-1, 25 KOs) in a 12-round battle on Friday, July 9. Information regarding the venue and the undercard will be announced shortly. The fight will be streamed live exclusively on DAZN worldwide.
Ryan Garcia: “Fortuna is eager and will be ready, but so will I. No one can beat me in the lightweight division, period. I’m going to show the world who I am.”
Javier Fortuna: “Ryan Garcia should take this fight very seriously and train properly because he will be facing, by far, the best fighter of his career. Hopefully on fight night, there will be no excuses for his loss. I expect this fight to be a war while it lasts, but I have too much of everything for Ryan Garcia. His last fight showed how easy he is to hit. And his power won’t mean anything to me. But mine will put him to sleep.”
Besides Fortuna being stopped a few years back, this should make a for a decent maybe entertaining fight until Kingry mans up and fights Tank, or Haney. #ManUpKingry
Fortuna’s talking some smack. Love it.
While the big fights arrive, this is a very decent match up. Hope after this fight (if Ryan wins, as is expected) a fight against Haney (the most feasible) can be arranged, if he wins of course on his fight against Linares. Fight against Teofimo or Gervonta are almost impossible to make, we all know the feud between Oscar and Floyd and Teofimo will ask the lion share, so, no point to believe either fight will ever happens
I Hope Garcia improves on his head movement since his last fight where Campbell dropped him to remind his defense is important. Garcia has good hand speed, but that is only part of the total package to be in the elite. Time will tell!
Ryan’s last fight with Cambell was for the right to fight for Haney’s WBC title. He beats Cambell and than maneuver around fighting Haney for the WBC title. Who does that? usually the champ maneuvers around his dangerous mandatory, not the other way around.
Lomo gave his title up and now Garcia forfeits the opportunity.
If Haney is avoided while he has the WBC title in his hands than how the heck the fans expect him to fight a big named opponent?