6’5 super welterweight Sebastián “The Towering Inferno” Fundora (16-0-1, 11 KOs) will look to strengthen his case as an elite up-and-coming Mexican-American contender when he takes on Jorge “El Demonio” Cota (30-4, 27 KOs) on the Ruiz-Arreola pay-per-view undercard on May 1 from Dignity Healthy Sports Park in Carson, California.

“I’m not like the other fighters Cota has faced,” said Fundora. “I want to make my own statement in the ‘Towering Inferno’ way. I expect him to come 100% ready for me, but his past experience won’t help him. This is a totally different fight for him.

“I always consider it a tough fight, but I understand why the perception is that this is my toughest fight yet. I have faced a lot of fighters like Cota who like to come forward and engage on the inside. Cota is certainly one of the bigger names I’ve faced, but this is nothing different for me stylistically.”