Holyfield inks Philly prospects

Evander Holyfield’s Real Deal Boxing has announced the signing of two top national, Philadelphia-based prospects, lightweight Steven Ortiz (7-0, 2 KOs) and welterweight Poindexter Knight Jr (1-0, 1 KO). Both fighters will return to battle at ‘Real Deal Showcase Series 1’ on Friday, January 26 at the Sugarhouse Casino in Philadelphia. Ortiz will face Joshua Davis (11-2, 5 KOs) in an eight round clash, while Knight will face-off against an opponent to be announced in a four-rounder.

Said Holyfield, “Both of these prospects have the attributes I look for when signing fighters; skill and the willingness to work hard and continue to learn. I’m excited to see them continue to progress and present them with the opportunities to further their careers.”