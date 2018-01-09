January 9, 2018

Errol Spence Jr. Media Day Quick Quotes

By Jeff Zimmerman
Video: Robert Hughes

Errol Spence Jr.

Biggest thing Peterson has going: Lamont has a big heart, he’s experienced and has been in there with a lot of great fighters.

Potential rust on having to wait months between fights like the Brook fight: I don’t think so been training since Jermell Charlo camp. I have been in the gym and sparring and haven’t see any signs of ring rust. I’m not worried about it at all.

Pressure to defend title – I don’t feel any pressure at all after gone overseas for first title fight and fighting a champion in his home town. I don’t see it as pressure.

On what this fight means – It’s a statement fight. Lamont Peterson has a name and to show everybody I’m the best welterweight in the division.

Derrick James (trainer of Spence Jr)

If this camp is different with EJ champion: not different just trying to be better, trying to be better than before Kell Brook fight. I’m looking for the perfect fight when we do everything right. That’s what I always strive for.

On what Peterson brings to the table and how to help EJ: he’s a very elusive fighter. I show him how to negate what he’s doing. So that’s the key to it. Lamont is great fighter, a smart fighter, an intelligent fighter and focus on what EJ has to negate some of things Peterson does.

