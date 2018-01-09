LaManna-Bracero collide Feb 24

Thomas “Cornflake” LaManna (25-2, 9 KOs) will headline the inaugural Boardwalk Boxing series when he takes Gabriel Bracero (24-3, 5 KOs) in a ten-round welterweight bout for the WBC Fecarbox welterweight title on Saturday, February 24th at The Showboat Hotel in Atlantic City. The bout will be the main event of Rising Star Promotions’ new Boardwalk Boxing series, which was announced last week. This will be LaManna’s 18th fight in Atlantic City.

“This is a crossroads fight. He needs a win over me to stay relevant, and I need a win over him to be taken serious,” said LaManna. “Bracero has fought some top guys. His losses have been to world champions and Gold Medal winners. He has been around the block.”

Bracero stated, “This fight is a true crossroads battle. He is looking to make his name off of me, and I am focusing on winning his WBC Fecarbox title. A win will get me back into the bigger fights.”

Also announced is a co-feature bout that will see super welterweight Anthony “Juice” Young (18-2, 6 KOs) battling Khiary Gray-Pitts (15-3, 11 KOs).