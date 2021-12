Hollywood Fight Night Weights Adrian Corona 132.4 vs. Jesus Perez 133

Ali Akhmedov 170 vs. Paul Valenzuela Jr. 170.8

Marco Deckman 193.2 vs. Santario Martin 198.4

Ruben Islas 132 vs. Lucnor Diserne 135

Callum Walsh 155.6 vs. Earl Henry 156

Eric Priest 161.2 vs. Jamarcus Warren 161

Raul Chavez 131.4 vs. Luis Montellano 130

Dariial Kuchmenov 128.8 vs. Paul Amaro 132.6 Venue: The Quiet Cannon, Montebello, California

Promoter: Tom Loeffler’s 360 Promotions

