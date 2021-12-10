WBC bantamweight champion and future Hall of Famer Nonito Donaire and unbeaten WBC interim champion Reymart Gaballo went face to face at the final press conference Thursday before they meet in an all-Filipino main event live on Showtime this Saturday at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

Nonito Donaire: “For me, after the Naoya Inoue fight, I saw that I still had a purpose in this sport. I came in strong against Nordine Oubaali in my last fight because I have that purpose. That purpose is to become undisputed champion of the world…Reymart is a really good fighter, but I’m very confident. I have bigger fish to go after following this fight. We’re both going to do our best but victory is the only thing I’m here for.”

Reymart Gaballo: “It’s an honor to fight my idol in the ring…this is going to be a very good fight and I’m going to do everything that I can to make sure that my hand is raised after the final bell rings.”

The telecast also features unbeaten welterweight contenders Kudratillo Abdukakhorov and Cody Crowley squaring off in the 10-round co-main event, plus rising super lightweight Brandun Lee battling contender Juan Heraldez in a 10-round bout. The telecast kicks off with a replay of last Saturday’s Gervonta Davis vs. Isaac Cruz PPV main event.

Kudratillo Abdukakhorov: “I will win this fight. After three years of being the mandatory challenger in the IBF, I deserve a shot to be a champion. I will knock him out on Saturday night and then I will knock out Errol Spence Jr. to become world champion. I have no sympathy for Crowley and I don’t want to hear any excuses from him after this fight. It doesn’t matter what he says today, I will knock him out anyway.”

Cody Crowley: “I got offered this fight back in April and I accepted this fight without questioning it. He backed out the first time, but now we’re finally here. I have a feeling he’s overlooking me. He doesn’t know what I’m capable of. I’ve been in the ring with world champions. Even by mentioning Errol Spence’s name, he’s overlooking me. On Saturday night, he’s going to find himself in waters that he can’t swim in. You’re going to see who’s standing in the center of the ring and who’s running once the bell rings. I’ve survived in waters that destroy most people.”

Brandun Lee “I am going in to win no matter how it goes down. I might knock him out, it may go the distance. It doesn’t matter if I go for the knockout or go for the win. Come Saturday night, I’ll be 24-0. I don’t get paid for overtime, so it doesn’t matter if the fight goes one round or 10 rounds. I’m going to take it moment by moment and display all of my skills for as long as this fight goes.

Juan Heraldez: “We’re going to find out what he’s made of on Saturday…I’m predicting a win. Everyone else might be surprised, but we won’t be.”