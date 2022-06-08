June 8, 2022
Hiraoka halts Akaiwa, keeps WBO AP, Japanese 140lb belts

By Joe Koizumi
Photos by Naoki Fukuda

In the semi-windup of the Inoue-Donaire super fight, unbeaten IBF#8, WBO#14 Andy Hiraoka (20-0, 15 KOs), 140, easily kept his WBO AP and Japanese national super-light belt as he floored Shun Akaiwa (7-4-1, 5 KOs), 140, in the first round and finally halted him with a barrage of unanswered punches at 1:24 of the sixth round in a scheduled ten on Tuesday in Saitama, Japan. Andy, an elongated southpaw under Top Rank’s promotional agreement, wasn’t so sharp and swift as usual, but he handled the game but less experienced opponent with ease, battering him from all angles.

  • I like Hiraoka. I think he’s the goods, but it’s time to see. Time to up the quality of opposition.

