By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda

In the semi-windup of the Inoue-Donaire super fight, unbeaten IBF#8, WBO#14 Andy Hiraoka (20-0, 15 KOs), 140, easily kept his WBO AP and Japanese national super-light belt as he floored Shun Akaiwa (7-4-1, 5 KOs), 140, in the first round and finally halted him with a barrage of unanswered punches at 1:24 of the sixth round in a scheduled ten on Tuesday in Saitama, Japan. Andy, an elongated southpaw under Top Rank’s promotional agreement, wasn’t so sharp and swift as usual, but he handled the game but less experienced opponent with ease, battering him from all angles.

