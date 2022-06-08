June 8, 2022
Takuma Inoue defeats Furuhashi to unify belts

By Joe Koizumi
Photos by Naoki Fukuda

Once-beaten ex-WBC interim bantamweight champ, Monster Naoya’s brother Takuma Inoue (16-1, 3 KOs), 122, defeated Japanese titlist Gakuya Furuhashi (28-9-2, 16 KOs), 122, by a nearly shutout decision (120-108 twice, 119-109) over twelve rounds beneath the Inoue-Donaire showdown on Tuesday in Saitama, Japan. WBO Asia Pacific 122-pound ruler Takuma collected Gakuya’s national belt since both belts were on the line. Furuhashi was an aggressor all the way, but he was too less accurate to catch up with the elusive Takuma, who kept countering with uppercuts while retreating to pile up points steadily.

Promoter: Ohashi Promotions.

_

