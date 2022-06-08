Kingry-Fortuna kickoff press conference To kick off the promotion for Garcia-Fortuna, undefeated lightweight contender Ryan Garcia (22-0, 18KOs) hosted a press conference today at the Crypto.com Arena (formerly the Staples Center). The fight is set to take place on Saturday, July 16 at Downtown Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena and will stream live, worldwide on DAZN. Garcia’s opponent, former two-time world champion Javier “El Abejon” Fortuna (37-3-1, 26 KOs), joined virtually. My Trip to Australia Like this: Like Loading...

