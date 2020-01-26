By Kurt Wolfheimer at ringside

Undefeated Trenton cruiserweight Mike Hilton (10-0, 7 KOs) shook off almost two years of ring rust with a nearly flawless six round unanimous decision victory over Bladimir Hernandez (20-15, 18 KOs) Saturday night at the Cure Insurance Arena in Trenton, New Jersey. Mike Hilton controlled the fight throughout by stepping in and out of the pocket almost at will with short combinations. Hernandez was game, but Hilton was just to fast for the thirty-five fight veteran. All three judges scored the bout 60-54 in favor of Mike “The Beast” Hilton.

In the co-feature of the evening, Trenton fan favorite Shinnard “Showtime” Bunch (7-1, 6 KOs) put the hometown crowd in an uproar with a resounding opening round stoppage of Tanzanian Fabian Lyimo 23-12-2. 15 KO’s) the opening bell had barely finish ringing when a crunching left sent Lyimo hurtling backward to the canvas. Lyimo beat the count but Bunch but was in bad shape. Bunch jumped right on him with four unanswered shots, forcing the bout to be waived off at the thirty-five second mark of the opening round.

Undefeated light heavyweight Frederic “The French Revolution” Julan upped his record to 12-0, 10 KOs with a spectacular second round knockout of Fidel Munoz (39-22-1, 31 KOs). Munoz tried to push the attack early in the second but a perfect counter right on the chin from Julan put him on his back for the ten count at thirty- eight seconds of the second round.

Chris “Sandman” Thomas (15-1-1, 10 KOs) needed only a minute and thirteen seconds to blow away Engelberto Valenzuela (12-17, 3 KOs). Thomas was all over him right from the opening bell. A series of hooks collapsed Valenzuela in the corner. He rose to his feet at the eight count, but it would not matter as a straight one-two combination from the Sandman sent Valenzuela to the canvas for the second and final time. Referee Eric Dahli had seen enough and waved the bout off at the 1:13 mark of the opening round, giving Thomas the resounding TKO victory.

Philly middleweight Laquan “Q” Evans moved to (3-1, 1 KO) with a one-sided four round unanimous decision victory over 15 fight veteran Alberto Delgado by scores of 40-34 across the board.

In the opening bout of the evening, undefeated cruiserweight Jakub Sowirko (2-0, 1 KO) rocked Mike “Iron Man” Moore (1-2) with a big right hand seconds into the fourth round and then sent him to the canvas with a four-punch flurry. Referee Eric Dahli waived the bout off without a count. The official time of the stoppage was 32 seconds of the fourth and final round.

The six-bout professional card promoted by Silver Bow Promotions also had four exciting amateur bouts to start of the evening. The matchmaker for the card was Renee Aiken.