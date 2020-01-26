Photos: Emily Harney

Former unified WBA/IBF super welterweight champion “Swift” Jarrett Hurd (25-1, 16 KOs) won a ten round unanimous decision over Francisco “Chia” Santana (25-9-1, 12 KOs) on Saturday night at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.

In his first fight since losing his title last May, Hurd had said he wanted get away from “wars.” He largely did that against the smaller Santana in a bout that often drew boos from those in attendance. Hurd finally dropped Santana in the final seconds to punctuate a 97-92, 99-90, 99-90 win.

“We came out here and did what we wanted to do,” said Hurd. “The crowd didn’t love it, but you gotta understand, I got the unanimous decision and I did what I wanted to do.”

“There was definitely no frustration. We didn’t want to go toe to toe and we didn’t want to make this a risky fight. We’ve moved on from the Julian Williams fight. We came out here, we had a long lay-off and we got the job done.”

“We want the belts. We want the best. I’m not exactly sure what’s going to be the next move, but we want the belts.”

Santana commented, “In the last round I wanted to come forward and close it hard, but I got a little bit careless for a second. In boxing you have to stay focused for every second of every round. He caught me with a good shot.

“I just wanted to keep coming forward and give it my all. I know I was frustrating him at times, but it was a tall task and I don’t make any excuses.”

–

