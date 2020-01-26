Photos: Emily Harney

Former two-division world champion Danny “Swift” García (36-2, 21 KOs) scored a one-sided twelve round unanimous decision over Ivan “El Terrible” Redkach (23-5-1, 18 KOs) in a WBC welterweight title eliminator before 8,217 on Saturday night at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.

Garcia progressively broke down and busted up the Redkach, but the game Redkach hung in until the end. Scores were 118-110, 117-111, 117-111. Redkach got away with biting Garcia in round eight.

“I thought the referee was gonna stop it because I felt like I was punishing him,” said Garcia. “He’s a tough guy, he hung in there, I wanted to get the KO, but I didn’t get it. I feel like I boxed smart, and I feel like that’s what I needed after this layoff. I really wanted the knockout bad, but I’ll accept this.

“He bit me. He said ‘Mike Tyson’ when he bit me. I said ‘Ref, he bit me.’ I thought I needed stitches or something. That’s my first time ever getting bit in a fight. Things happen though. I’ve been in a street fight before, so I did it all.”

“I’m not gonna lie, I felt good, but I didn’t feel my best. I did lose a lot of weight for this fight, so maybe that played a factor. From a long layoff, and just losing so much weight. I lost about 25 pounds in eight weeks.

“I promised myself that I’m going to stay in the gym now and stay in shape. I felt regular, but then when I got on the scale a few weeks ago, I was like ‘Woah.’ So maybe that played a factor, maybe it didn’t. I make no excuses. I didn’t feel my best, but I felt good.

“Either or (Spence or Pacquiao) either of those fights I would like to have. My style looks great with both fighters.

* * *

Redkach stated, “This was very good experience for me. He never had me hurt and I was able to learn a lot. I’m thankful to be in this position that my team put me in and I’m going to keep growing from here.

“I’m going to get back in the gym and get stronger and better. I’m thankful for the experience against Danny Garcia. I’m going to be back and be much better.”

* * *

WBC #2 rated Garcia said he chose Redkach, who is rated #25 in the WBC ratings, because Redkach is a southpaw, as are WBA champion Manny Pacquiao and WBC champion Errol Spence, either of whom Danny wants to fight next.

–