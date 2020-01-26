Fulton tops Khegai in WBO 122lb eliminator In a WBO super bantamweight title eliminator between unbeaten fighters, WBO #8 ranked Stephen “Cool Boy Steph” Fulton (18-0, 8 KOs) won a twelve round unanimous decision over WBO #2 Arnold Khegai (16-1-1, 10 KOs) on Saturday night at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. Fulton outboxed the aggressive Khegai to prevail by scores of 116-112, 117-111, 117-111. Undercard Results from Brooklyn, NY

