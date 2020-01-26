In a WBO super bantamweight title eliminator between unbeaten fighters, WBO #8 ranked Stephen “Cool Boy Steph” Fulton (18-0, 8 KOs) won a twelve round unanimous decision over WBO #2 Arnold Khegai (16-1-1, 10 KOs) on Saturday night at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. Fulton outboxed the aggressive Khegai to prevail by scores of 116-112, 117-111, 117-111.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.