Hennessy All Stars in action Sept 10 Promoter Mick Hennessy has put all the top boxing talent in his stable on his September 10 card at the Coventry Skydome Arena in Coventry, England, live and free in the UK and Ireland on Channel 5. The arena will be open to full capacity. The lineup includes WBC silver middleweight beltholder Sam Eggington, cruiserweight Isaac Chamberlain, welterweight Stevie McKenna, light heavyweight Shakan Pitters, middleweight River Wilson Bent, welterweight Kaisee Benjamin, super middleweight Idris Virgo, super welterweight Brett McGinty, heavyweight Tommy Welch, and super welterweight Michael Hennessy Jr. Can Xu, Wood make weight Boxing Buzz

