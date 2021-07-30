Looks like a Canelo-Plant unification clash is dead for the time being. Canelo needs a new opponent quickly to keep his traditional Mexican Independence Day fight date. Canelo’s team has reportedly reached out to WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol.
2012 Olympic gold medalist and lightweight contender Luke Campbell has announced his retirement from boxing.
WBA President Gilberto Jesús Mendoza and female champion Hanna Gabriels will present the WBA light flyweight championship belt to Esteban Bermúdez on Tuesday at a ceremony in Mexico City. Bermúdez dethroned Carlos Canizales in May.
Quite a few of Canelos opponents have either complained about unfair demands or been given little time to prepare, seems like its happened again with Plant.
Now Bivol has roughly 6 weeks to boil himself down and prepare for the P4P Canelo.
I’d respect this guy a lot more if he could fight on fairer terms.
Great fighter, but dirty – busted for Clen and doesn’t play on a level playing field. I struggle to respect that.
The sad thing is…Boxing is a business and in some ways, it’s all about getting an edge on the opponent you face so in return, you win, make more money, suck up the fame, and yes, screw over some others so you can stay on top. As with any fighter, their era in boxing does not last forever. Canelo will eventually fade away whether in defeat or retirement, but someone will replace him and pursue the same greedy business tactics in the game others taught them.
Being a boxing judge at ringside is no different. Not only do you have some credentials, but it can push boundaries of favoritism and nepotism to get you the part time job. I recall Tom Schrek from NY discussing his avenues in how he became a ringside judge and it was not an easy path to get there.
Exactly, and I been told when he calls out on fighters with very little time to prepare, his people scout them first to make sure they haven’t been in the gym…
I agree with you to an extent. I remember him, essentially, establishing his own weight class a few years ago at 155, he even fought Cotto at 155 for a middleweight title anc Cotto, technically, missed weight, because he came in at 154. And he made welterweight Khan fight him at 155 as well.
But, ultimately these are grown men. Yes, the payday is massive and they all have confidence in their skills, but they have the ability, like Plant just did, to walk away from it. Bivol, Plant, Callum Smith, BJS, all reigning world champions. They can say no to Canelo and have a fight scheduled in a few weeks against the next mandatory – they all have options and do not have to bend to Canelo’s every condition. And if they all do that, it puts the pressure on him. Either he has to take a mandatory of his own and fight someone who no one has ever heard or, go fully up to lightheavy again or fight GGG. So, yes he can be kind of a bully given his strength at the negotiating table, but he’s been allowed to be a bully by his opponents to a degree.
Typical of Canelo trying to find a fighter with very little notice smh
I like Canelo but he’s clearly a prima donna…
Canelo vs Bivol! Consider me interested.