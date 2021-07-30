Looks like a Canelo-Plant unification clash is dead for the time being. Canelo needs a new opponent quickly to keep his traditional Mexican Independence Day fight date. Canelo’s team has reportedly reached out to WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol.

2012 Olympic gold medalist and lightweight contender Luke Campbell has announced his retirement from boxing.

WBA President Gilberto Jesús Mendoza and female champion Hanna Gabriels will present the WBA light flyweight championship belt to Esteban Bermúdez on Tuesday at a ceremony in Mexico City. Bermúdez dethroned Carlos Canizales in May.