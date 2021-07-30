USA welterweight Delante Johnson suffered a unanimous decision defeat against 2012 gold medalist Roniel Iglesias of Cuba in their quarterfinal match on Friday in the Kokugikan Arena at the Tokyo Olympics. Iglesias moves on to the semi-final and is assured of at least a bronze.

Earlier, female welterweight Oshae Jones, the final USA woman boxer in the Olympics, assured herself of at least a bronze medal with a split decision over Dominican Maria Moronta Hernandez to move to the semi-final. Jones dropped Hernandez in round two.

USA super heavyweight Richard Torrez Jr., USA lightweight Keyshawn Davis, and USA featherweight Duke Ragan remain in the medal hunt.