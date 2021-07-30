Promoter Damon Feldman told TMZ he has a PPV card in the works featuring former heavyweight champion Riddick Bowe and former jr welter/welterweight champion Paulie Malignaggi. The event would happen on October 2 at the James L. Knight Arena in Miami.

The 53-year-old Bowe would take on former NBA star Lamar Odom, while the 40-year-old Malignaggi would meet TikToker Corey B. In another bout, rapper Aaron Carter is slated to face TBA.