Promoter Damon Feldman told TMZ he has a PPV card in the works featuring former heavyweight champion Riddick Bowe and former jr welter/welterweight champion Paulie Malignaggi. The event would happen on October 2 at the James L. Knight Arena in Miami.
The 53-year-old Bowe would take on former NBA star Lamar Odom, while the 40-year-old Malignaggi would meet TikToker Corey B. In another bout, rapper Aaron Carter is slated to face TBA.
Hopefully Bowe and Odom take it REALLY easy on each other. That seems like an accident waiting to happen
I agree. To be honest, I do not think it a good idea for Bowe to be punched in the head by anyone period
I would love to see CT Scan slices of Bowe’s brain to see what effects CTE has on the brain. Bowe has all ingredients in his behaviors to be a sufferer from CTE.
Don’t forget about Odom. According to his wiki page, during his medical incident at that ranch in Vegas, he suffered kidney failure, several heart attacks, 12 strokes, and was in a coma. Almost seems like somebody is looking for trouble by putting these two in a ring. This is a really bad idea.
Such an embarrassment. You can’t even understand Bowe without subtitles.Guess I have to try and get interested in curling.