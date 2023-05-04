By Ron Jackson

South Africa’s most decorated fighter Hekkie Budler was scheduled to return to action against Filipino Enrique Magsalin on Saturday night at the Unisa Hall in Ormonde, Johannesburg, but he will now face late replacement Wichet Sengprakhon from Thailand. The tournament be shown live on Supersport.

The 35-year-old Singprakhan (14-11-1, 7 KOs) made his pro debut on 5 April 2014 and won his first eight fights but lost the next six. He has been in against world champion Panya Pradabsri (33-1) but was stopped in four rounds. In his most recent fight on January 22 this year he fought to a six-round draw against Vichith Oat who has a record of 4 wins and two losses.

The odds are stacked against Singprakhan, who has limited power with only seven inside the distance wins in 26 fights.

Budler who will celebrate his 35th birthday on 18 May made his pro debut on July 5, 2007, compiling a record of 34-4, 10 KOs. He has won the IBO All Africa junior flyweight, IBO junior flyweight, IBO strawweight, WBA Interim minimumweight, WBA minimum, WBA super minimumweight, WBA Pan African junior flyweight, IBO light flyweight and WBC Silver light flyweight titles.

Even though Budler has been inactive for some time, The Ring magazine independent ratings have listed him at No. 3 junior flyweight and the WBC have him at No. 1.

On paper this looks like a complete mismatch.

This is a must win fight for Budler as he hopes to challenge Kenshiro Teraj for the WBA and WBC junior flyweight titles in August in Japan.

There are five fights on the undercard including former IBF light flyweight champion DeeJay Kriel 17-2-1; 8 who will be in against Sandeep Kumar 12-1-1; 8 and having his second fight since losing his belt Felix Alvarado in January 2021