Canelo-Ryder is getting all the attention, but there’s another big fight on tap Saturday at the Resorts World Arena in Birmingham, England, where WBA #1, WBO #2, WBC #3, IBF #13 light heavyweight and 2016 Olympic bronze medalist Joshua Buatsi (16-0, 13 KOs) takes on undefeated IBF #4, WBA #13, WBC #14, WBO #14 Pawel Stepien (18-0-1, 12 KOs). The fighters faced off at today’s final press conference.

Joshua Buatsi: “When the bell goes, it’s a different look and everything’s on the line, it’s all at stake…I’m here to win. There’s no other language. There’s no other thinking process. There’s no other thought. The aim is to win, and look good doing it.”

Pawel Stepien: “Buatsi is a very good fighter. I have watched and studied his fights and I’m happy that I can step in the ring with him on Saturday night and test my skills.”