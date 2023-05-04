Pacquiao loses $5.1 million civil suit Ring legend Manny Pacquiao was ordered to pay $5.1 million after a Southern California jury ruled Pacman breached a promotional deal with Paradigm Sports Management in 2021. Pacquiao must pay $1.8 million in damages plus repay a $3.3 million advance. Lopez, Lorenzana remain unbeaten. Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

