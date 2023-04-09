42-year-old former heavyweight title challenger Chris “The Nightmare” Arreola returned in a non-televised bout on the Fundora-Mendoza undercard on Saturday night at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. Arreola (39-7-1, 34 KOs) laid out Mathew McKinney (13-7-3, 9 KOs) with a right hand in round two. Time was 1:01.
Unbeaten WBO #2, WBC #4, IBF #6 heavyweight contender Frank “The Cuban Flash” Sanchez (22-0, 15 KOs) made quick work of Daniel “The Mountain” Martz (20-11-1, 17 KOs). Sanchez dropped Martz three times in the first round to end it.
Undefeated two-time Olympian and WBA #6 welterweight Gabriel “Captain” Maestre (5-0-1, 4 KOs) was victorious when former welterweight and super lightweight champion Devon Alexander “The Great” (27-8-1, 14 KOs) didn’t come out for round four. Alexander was down in round two and never in the fight.
Super featherweights Adrian Corona (9-1-2, 2 KOs) and Jerry Perez (14-2-1, 11 KOs) battled to a spirited eight round draw.
Chris Arreola had his moments as a heavyweight fighter. However, those times are gone now. Time for him to think about life and family before he gets really hurt by some opt tier heavyweight. Please move on Chris.
Oops, top not opt.
Time to call it a day Devon. Former world champion, had a great career, but it’s someone else’s turn now.