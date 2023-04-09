42-year-old former heavyweight title challenger Chris “The Nightmare” Arreola returned in a non-televised bout on the Fundora-Mendoza undercard on Saturday night at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. Arreola (39-7-1, 34 KOs) laid out Mathew McKinney (13-7-3, 9 KOs) with a right hand in round two. Time was 1:01.

Unbeaten WBO #2, WBC #4, IBF #6 heavyweight contender Frank “The Cuban Flash” Sanchez (22-0, 15 KOs) made quick work of Daniel “The Mountain” Martz (20-11-1, 17 KOs). Sanchez dropped Martz three times in the first round to end it.

Undefeated two-time Olympian and WBA #6 welterweight Gabriel “Captain” Maestre (5-0-1, 4 KOs) was victorious when former welterweight and super lightweight champion Devon Alexander “The Great” (27-8-1, 14 KOs) didn’t come out for round four. Alexander was down in round two and never in the fight.

Super featherweights Adrian Corona (9-1-2, 2 KOs) and Jerry Perez (14-2-1, 11 KOs) battled to a spirited eight round draw.