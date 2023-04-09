Unheralded super bantamweight Marlon Tapales (37-3, 19 KOs) dethroned previously unbeaten unified WBA/IBF champion Murodjon Akhmadaliev (11-1, 8 KOs) on Saturday night at the Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio, Texas. Tapales won the early rounds and held on 115-113, 115-113 on two cards. The third judge had it 118-110 Akhmadaliev. Akhmadaliev was a 5:1 favorite.
Top Boxing News
I thought they would steal the fight from the guy that wasn’t supposed to win. Congregants to Tapales.
Me, me likey. Me likey this bout!!!!!
The ” third judge” needs drug testing !!!!
LOL I told u all he was all hype and the weakest unified champ. Not just that he is boring to watch.
Well done to the pino figher for exposing this chump.
Inoue in 2!
Some judges should be performing in Las Vegas theaters as a top level magicians, like the one that scored 118-110 on Akhmadaliev’s favor
Too small
The judge score 118 to 110 need to stood down