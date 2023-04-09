Tapales dethrones Akhmadaliev Unheralded super bantamweight Marlon Tapales (37-3, 19 KOs) dethroned previously unbeaten unified WBA/IBF champion Murodjon Akhmadaliev (11-1, 8 KOs) on Saturday night at the Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio, Texas. Tapales won the early rounds and held on 115-113, 115-113 on two cards. The third judge had it 118-110 Akhmadaliev. Akhmadaliev was a 5:1 favorite. Stevenson stops Yoshino, Anderson crushes Arias Heavyweights Arreola, Sanchez destroy foes Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

