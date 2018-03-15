March 15, 2018

HBO picks up Whyte vs. Browne clash

Great news! HBO Boxing will televise the important heavyweight grudge match between Dillian Whyte (22-1, 16 KOs) and Lucas Browne (25-0, 22 KOs) at the landmark O2 venue in London. The fight will air live at 6PM ET with a same-day replay at 10PM ET/PT.

Photo: Lawrence Lustig/Matchroom

Though they have only met at press conferences, the two fighters have sparked a hot rivalry over social media.

