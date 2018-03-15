Medical Exam of world title twinbill on Sunday

Report, photos by Joe Koizumi

A world title twinbill on Sunday in a port city of Kobe, Japan, is coming close with all the participants having medical examination by the Japan Boxing Commission (JBC) at Shinsei Gym, the results of which are as follows:

WBO 105-pount title bout

Ryuya Yamanaka/Moises Calleros

Height: 162.5 cm/162.5 cm 5’4”/5’4”

Reach: 169 cm/173 cm 66.5”/68.1”

Neck: 34 cm/36.5 cm 13.4”/14.4”

Chest: 87 cm/80.5 cm 34.2”/31.7”

WBA 108-pound title bout for the vacant championship

Carlos Canizales/Reiya Konishi

Height: 159.5 cm/163.5 cm 5’3”/5’4”

Reach: 164 cm/166 cm 64.6”/65.4”

Neck: 36 cm/35 cm 14.2”/13.8”

Chest: 84.5 cm/89 cm 33.3”/35”

The doubleheader presented by Shinsei Promotions will take place at a ballroom of the Portopia Hotel in Kobe on Sunday. The press conference is scheduled tomorrow at the hotel.