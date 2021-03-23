March 23, 2021
Boxing News

Harrison-Perrella clash April 17 on FOX

Former WBC super welterweight world champion Tony “Superbad” Harrison (28-3, 21 KOs) will enter the ring to face hard-hitting southpaw Bryant “Goodfella” Perrella (17-3, 14 KOs) in the super welterweight main event on FOX April 17 from Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles.

Undefeated rising contender Omar “El Relampago” Juarez (10-0, 5 KOs) stepping up versus veteran Jessie Roman (22-4, 11 KOs) in the 10-round super lightweight co-main event. The telecast opener will see the return of 18-year-old  Vito Mielnicki Jr. (8-0, 5 KOs) against James Martin (6-2, 0KOs) in an eight-round welterweight matchup.

Whyte: This time I’ll beat him

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>