Former WBC super welterweight world champion Tony “Superbad” Harrison (28-3, 21 KOs) will enter the ring to face hard-hitting southpaw Bryant “Goodfella” Perrella (17-3, 14 KOs) in the super welterweight main event on FOX April 17 from Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles.

Undefeated rising contender Omar “El Relampago” Juarez (10-0, 5 KOs) stepping up versus veteran Jessie Roman (22-4, 11 KOs) in the 10-round super lightweight co-main event. The telecast opener will see the return of 18-year-old Vito Mielnicki Jr. (8-0, 5 KOs) against James Martin (6-2, 0KOs) in an eight-round welterweight matchup.