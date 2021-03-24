Over 20,000 tickets were sold on a record-breaking day one of the limited pre-sale for the unification showdown between Canelo Alvarez and Billy Joe Saunders on May 8 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Some 60,000 seats were made available for what will be one of the largest crowds at a sporting event since Covid.

“With one more day of pre-sale to go before the tickets go on general sale on Thursday morning, I am confident that we’re going to have a full house in the Lone Star State for one of the most important fights of 2021,” said promoter Eddie Hearn.

