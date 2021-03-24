March 23, 2021
Boxing News

Big ticket sales for Canelo-Saunders

Over 20,000 tickets were sold on a record-breaking day one of the limited pre-sale for the unification showdown between Canelo Alvarez and Billy Joe Saunders on May 8 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Some 60,000 seats were made available for what will be one of the largest crowds at a sporting event since Covid.

“With one more day of pre-sale to go before the tickets go on general sale on Thursday morning, I am confident that we’re going to have a full house in the Lone Star State for one of the most important fights of 2021,” said promoter Eddie Hearn.

Tickets remain on pre-sale until 10PM CT tomorrow at seatgeek.com – pre-sale code ‘MATCHROOM’

Harrison-Perrella clash April 17 on FOX

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

  • I just wanna see a competitive fight on both ends. I hope Saunders can make a good fight out of the biggest opportunity of his life…

    Reply

  • Saunders will look a lot better than Callum Smith for sure, because he has more imagination and defensive tools, but I see the wheels starting con coming off after seven rounds. This fight could go the distance, but either way (ko or decision) it will be a clear but not easy victory for Canelo

    Reply
    • >
    %d bloggers like this: