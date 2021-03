Unbeaten super lightweight Omar “Pollo” Aguilar (19-0, 18 KOs) returns in what is being promoted as the toughest test of his career against Carlos “Profeta” Cárdenas (26-18-1, 16 KOs) on Saturday at the Grand Hotel in Tijuana.

In the co-feature, Aguilar’s brother Ruben “Polite” Aguilar (10-0, 8 KOs) faces Joaquín Aguilar (6-2, 3 KOs), no relation, in a six round super lightweight contest.

The card will be televised in Mexico on Azteca 7.