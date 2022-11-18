Heavyweight Hasim Rahman Jr. (12-1, 6 KOs) was outweighed by late sub Greg Hardy (1-0, 1 KO) by a whopping 94 pounds at Friday’s weigh-in. Rahman Jr., son of the former WBC heavyweight champ Hasim “The Rock Rahman, weighed in at 226. Hardy, former UFC fighter and NFL Pro Bowl defensive end scaled in at 320. Rahman Jr. was originally slated to face Vitor Belfort, who was forced to pull out with COVID earlier this week and Hardy stepped in on short notice. The bout will be an official fight scheduled for four rounds.

Venue: Moody Center in Austin, Texas

Promoter: Misfits Boxing

TV: DAZN